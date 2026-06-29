Quote Of The Day By Sonam Wangchuk- "I Expect Nothing From The Government But I Expect Everything From People." |

Renowned innovator, education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has once again made headlines after beginning a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday (June 28, 2026). He joined the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the examination system.

Known for his advocacy of sustainable living, education reform, and social responsibility, Wangchuk's words continue to inspire people to take action and drive meaningful change.

Quote Of The Day

"I expect nothing from the government but I expect everything from people."

This quote reflects Wangchuk's belief that lasting change begins with ordinary citizens. Rather than waiting for governments to solve every problem, he encourages people to come together, take responsibility, and become active contributors to society.

Here are some more inspiring quotes by Sonam Wangchuk:

"Don't blame the child for forgetting lessons; make the lessons unforgettable."

Wangchuk believes that education should be engaging and meaningful. He emphasises that good teaching inspires students to learn instead of expecting them to memorise information.

"Private schools cannot be the answer to nation's needs."

Through this quote, he stresses the need for a strong public education system that provides quality learning opportunities to every child.

"I always say please live a simple life in the city so that we can lead a simple life in the mountains."

This quote highlights his vision of sustainable living. Wangchuk encourages people to adopt mindful lifestyles and consume responsibly to help protect nature and preserve fragile ecosystems.