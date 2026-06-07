Quote Of The Day By Shilpa Shetty On Her Birthday: 'Don't Get Discouraged, Disheartened Or Impatient About How Far You Need To Go' |

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 51st birthday on June 8. Over the years, the actress has inspired millions not just through her work in films but also with her focus on wellness, spirituality, self-discipline, and positive living. Her words often encourage people to embrace life's challenges with patience, gratitude, and self-belief. Here are some of her most inspiring quotes and what they signify.

"Don't get discouraged, disheartened, or impatient about how far you need to go. Be proud of how far you've made it. Keep pushing yourself to do better than you did yesterday."

This quote is a reminder to focus on progress rather than perfection. Shilpa encourages people to celebrate their achievements, no matter how small, instead of constantly worrying about the distance left to cover. Growth takes time, and the key is to remain consistent and strive to be better than your previous self every day.

"I'm a believer of destiny, and I believe I'm destiny's child. I've seen the highs, and I've seen the lows, and I believe things happen for a reason and always for the best."

Shilpa highlights the importance of trusting life's journey. Even difficult experiences can teach valuable lessons and eventually lead to growth and better opportunities.

"I was always spiritual, even as a child. I was taught to pray, show gratitude. We had an attitude of gratitude. Even if life was ugly, bad or sad - we prayed."

This reflects the power of gratitude and faith. Shilpa believes that maintaining a thankful mindset can help people navigate both good and challenging phases of life.

"Prioritise 'You' over everything else... Your mental health, physical health, and nutrition make up the lifestyle you've chosen."

Shilpa emphasizes that self-care is not selfish. Taking care of one's mental and physical well-being lays the foundation for a healthier, happier, and more balanced life.