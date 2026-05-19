Quote Of The Day By Shahid Kapoor: 'Relationships Are Beautiful And It’s Wonderful To Find Someone You Can Spend Time With' | FPJ

Shahid Kapoor is currently making headlines ahead of the much-talked-about sequel Cocktail 2. Over the years, the actor has built an impressive filmography with performances that showcased his versatility, emotional depth and screen presence. Beyond films, Shahid is also admired for his thoughtful outlook on life, success and relationships. Let’s take a look at some of his most inspiring quotes.

“Relationships are beautiful, and it's wonderful to find someone you can spend time with and share your life with.”

This quote beautifully reflects Shahid’s belief in companionship and emotional connection. It highlights the importance of having someone who brings comfort, understanding and happiness into your life.

“Whatever you're afraid of is where the rest of you lies. You have to go to your fear, you'll find the rest of yourself.”

Through this powerful statement, Shahid encourages people to confront their fears instead of running away from them. He believes growth often lies beyond discomfort and challenges.

“What defines you as a person is not the life you were born into, but what you made of it.”

This quote focuses on self-made identity and personal choices. Shahid emphasizes that true character is shaped by actions, determination and the path one creates for themselves.

“No passing moment ever comes back. Be in it. Juice it and then move on with gratitude.”

The actor reminds people to fully live in the present and cherish every moment. It’s a reflection on mindfulness, gratitude and embracing life as it comes.

“Eventually, the most important thing is success. I want to achieve a lot of success.”

This quote showcases Shahid’s ambition and dedication towards his craft. It reflects his drive to constantly evolve and achieve more professionally.

“I don't think there's anybody in this world who should be required to make you feel good about yourself. Be happy on your own.”

With this statement, Shahid promotes self-worth and emotional independence. He highlights the importance of finding happiness within yourself rather than depending on validation from others.