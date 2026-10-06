Quote Of The Day By Sanjay Mishra On His 63rd Birthday: ‘I Always Wanted To Be An Actor, Not A Hero’ |

Sanjay Mishra is celebrating his 63rd birthday on October 6. Known for his versatile performances and ability to bring authenticity to every character, the actor has carved a unique space for himself in Indian cinema. Over the years, Mishra has spoken candidly about his craft, his hunger to experiment and the role of television in shaping him as an actor. Take a look at some of his notable quotes.

“I always wanted to be an actor, not a hero.”

Mishra’s words reflect his focus on the craft rather than the conventional idea of stardom. For him, being an actor is about portraying different characters and telling meaningful stories instead of simply fitting into the image of a hero.

“The hunger to do new things keeps me going.”

The actor highlights curiosity as one of the driving forces behind his career. His desire to explore new roles and experiences keeps him motivated and allows him to constantly challenge himself as a performer.

“Films like Aankhon Dekhi and Dum Laga Ke Haisha don't have heroism in them. We are breaking this ‘heroism’ and focusing on story-telling.”

Mishra emphasises the importance of putting stories and characters ahead of traditional notions of heroism. His words reflect his belief in cinema that focuses on relatable characters and narratives rather than relying solely on larger-than-life protagonists.

“Rehearsals polished me as an actor and thus, I always say that TV will always be a rehearsal for me.”

Looking back at his television experience, Mishra credits the medium with helping him refine his acting skills. The quote highlights how consistent practice and performing regularly can help an actor grow, gain confidence and sharpen their craft.