Quote Of The Day By Robert De Niro On His 83rd Birthday: ‘The Hardest Thing About Being Famous Is That People Are Always Nice To You' |

Robert De Niro, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today, August 17. Known for his powerful performances and iconic screen presence, De Niro has also shared several memorable thoughts on life, success, fame and making the most of every moment. On his special day, here are some of his most thought-provoking quotes.

“Time goes on. So whatever you're going to do, do it. Do it now. Don't wait.”

The quote is a reminder that time waits for no one. Instead of endlessly postponing dreams and decisions, it encourages us to take action while we have the opportunity.

“The saddest thing in life is wasted talent.”

De Niro highlights the importance of recognising and using one's abilities. Talent can only make a difference when it is nurtured, put to work and given the opportunity to grow.

“Reputation, you know – a lifetime to build, seconds to destroy.”

A person's reputation is built gradually through their actions and choices, but one mistake can change how others perceive them. The quote stresses the importance of protecting the trust earned over the years.

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“The hardest thing about being famous is that people are always nice to you.”

With a touch of humour, De Niro points to one of the less obvious challenges of fame. Constant praise can make it difficult to know who is being genuinely honest and who is simply trying to please you.