Quote Of The Day By Pooja Hegde: 'Never Imagined I Would Walk Ramp With 6-Inch Heels' |

Actor Pooja Hegde turns 36 on October 13. Known for her work across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, Pooja has carved a place for herself in the entertainment industry through her performances, confidence and dedication to her craft. Her journey from feeling like an unlikely fit for the glamour world to becoming a familiar face on screen reflects how much life can change with time and opportunity.

Beyond films and fame, Pooja has shared thoughtful perspectives on self-image, professional challenges and personal aspirations. Here are some of her memorable quotes that offer a glimpse into her outlook on life and career.

“I felt like an ugly duckling back in school. I was a complete tomboy with short hair. Never in my dreams did I imagine that I would walk the ramp with 6-inch heels.”

Pooja's words reflect how our self-perception can evolve over time. Her experience is a reminder that the person we are growing up may look very different from the confident individual we eventually become, and that unexpected opportunities can change our lives.

“You can't do anything about a film's fate at the box office.”

The quote highlights an important reality of the film industry: an actor can control their preparation and performance, but the audience's response is beyond their control. It encourages professionals to focus on their work rather than become consumed by outcomes they cannot predict.

“As a person, I am someone who wants to give my best in every take.”

Pooja's statement reflects her commitment to her craft. It highlights the value of consistency, preparation and giving one's best to every opportunity, regardless of how big or small the role may be.

“I see travelling as a great learning process, and my biggest dream is to travel the world.”

For Pooja, travelling is more than simply visiting new destinations; it is an opportunity to learn and grow. Exploring different places, cultures and ways of life can broaden perspectives, inspire creativity and create experiences that stay with us long after a journey ends.