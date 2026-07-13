Quote Of The Day By Novak Djokovic: ‘Whenever Nothing Hurts, Put A Little Stone In Your Shoe, And Start Walking’ |

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has built one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport through relentless discipline, resilience and an unwavering desire to improve. Although his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title came to an end after a straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2026 semi-finals, Djokovic continues to inspire millions with his mindset both on and off the court.

One of his most thought-provoking quotes perfectly captures his philosophy towards growth and self-improvement:

"Whenever nothing hurts, put a little stone in your shoe, and start walking."

The quote encourages people to never become too comfortable with success. Djokovic believes that real progress comes from embracing discomfort, challenging yourself and stepping beyond your comfort zone. By creating small challenges for yourself, you continue to grow stronger, mentally and physically, instead of becoming complacent.

Here are some more inspiring quotes by Novak Djokovic:

"Champions are made in practice, not just on the big stage."

Success isn't built only during competitions—it is earned through countless hours of preparation, discipline and hard work behind the scenes long before the spotlight arrives.

"All you have to do is try. And to me, the worst kind of defeat is not failure per se. It's the decision not to try."

Djokovic believes that failure is a part of growth, but giving up without making an effort is the only real defeat. The courage to try is what ultimately leads to success.

"I think luck falls on not just the brave but also the ones who believe they belong there."

This quote highlights the importance of self-belief. According to Djokovic, confidence and the conviction that you deserve success often create opportunities that others simply call luck.