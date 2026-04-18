Quote Of The Day By Narendra Modi On World Heritage Day: ‘Desh Ko Aage Badhana Hain Toh…’

PM Narendra Modi | File Image

As the world celebrates World Heritage Day on April 18, the occasion serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving cultural and historical legacies that define nations and communities. In a country as diverse as India, heritage is not just about monuments, but also about traditions, values and shared identity passed down through generations.

Known for his impactful and thought-provoking speeches, Narendra Modi has often spoken about the significance of heritage and its role in shaping the nation’s future. On this day, here are some of his most powerful quotes on heritage:

“India moves forward when we take pride in our heritage.”

“Heritage is not just history, it is a shared consciousness of humanity.”

“Museums reflect India’s rich heritage and inspire future generations.”

“It is our civilizational ethos and heritage that form the foundation of India’s soft power. We are blessed to have this in abundance.”

In today’s fast-paced world, these quotes by PM Modi resonate as a reminder that heritage is not just about the past, it is a guiding force for the future.

Significance Of World Heritage Day

World Heritage Day, also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, highlights the need to protect and celebrate cultural heritage across the globe. It encourages people to connect with their roots, understand the value of preservation, and pass on these legacies to future generations.