Quote Of The Day By Mountaineer Nimsdai: 'The Mountain Has One Rule For Everybody, If You Give Up, You Die' |

Legendary mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja left behind a legacy that extended far beyond summiting the world's highest peaks. Known for inspiring millions with his fearless mindset and unwavering determination, he encouraged people to challenge their limits and embrace discomfort as a path to growth.

The celebrated climber tragically passed away on July 30, 2026, at the age of 43 after being caught in a massive avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan. On today's Quote of the Day, revisit some of his most powerful words on resilience, courage, and believing in what seems impossible.

"If you have the energy to complain, you have the energy to do something positive about it."

A reminder to channel frustration into action. Instead of dwelling on obstacles, Nimsdai believed every challenge presents an opportunity to create positive change.

"Sometimes when you feel like you are fed, you are only about 45 percent fed."

One of his most memorable quotes reflects the power of mental endurance. Often, our mind convinces us to quit long before we've reached our true physical or emotional limit.

"The mountain... [has] one rule for everybody. If you give up, you die."

For Nimsdai, mountains symbolised life's toughest challenges. The quote underscores the importance of resilience, discipline, and never surrendering when facing adversity.

"You need to take chances and you need to take the risk sometimes..."

Growth rarely happens inside a comfort zone. Nimsdai believed that taking calculated risks and embracing uncertainty are essential steps toward achieving extraordinary goals.