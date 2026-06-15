Quote Of The Day By Mithun Chakraborty On His 76th Birthday – 'Family And Loved Ones Should Always Be A Priority In Your Life'

Mithun Chakraborty is celebrating his 76th birthday today, June 16. A legendary actor, dancer, producer and politician, Mithun has entertained generations with his powerful screen presence and iconic performances. Beyond cinema, he is also admired for his grounded outlook on life, success, and relationships. Here are some of his inspiring quotes:

"I believe that success is not just about wealth and fame, but about making a positive impact on others' lives."

For Mithun, true success lies in the lives one touches and the positive difference one creates, rather than just material achievements or recognition.

"Life is too short to waste on negativity and grudges. Choose to spread love and happiness instead."

This quote encourages people to let go of resentment and embrace positivity, kindness, and meaningful relationships.

"Embrace your flaws and imperfections, they make you unique and beautiful."

Mithun's words serve as a reminder that imperfections are what make every individual special and authentic.

"Education is a powerful tool that can transform individuals and societies."

He highlights the transformative power of education and its ability to empower people and drive social progress.

"Family and loved ones should always be a priority in your life."

This quote reflects Mithun Chakraborty's belief that no achievement can replace the comfort and strength that comes from family. In a fast-paced world driven by ambition and success, he reminds us to cherish the people who stand by us through every high and low. Investing time and love in our relationships ultimately gives life its deepest meaning and purpose.