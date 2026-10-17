Quote Of The Day By Milkha Singh: ‘Whether You Live Or Die, You Must Make One More Effort’ |

The birth anniversary of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is observed on October 18. Born in 1929, the athlete, fondly known as the ‘Flying Sikh’, overcame immense personal hardships to become one of India's most celebrated sporting icons. He represented India at the 1956, 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games and inspired generations with his determination, discipline and dedication to athletics. He passed away in 2021, leaving behind an enduring legacy.

Beyond his achievements on the track, Milkha Singh's words reflected his belief in hard work, perseverance and the power of self-belief. His life remains a reminder that success is built through consistent effort and the courage to keep going despite setbacks. Here are five inspiring quotes attributed to the legendary athlete.

“As long as you remain true to yourself and continue training with sincerity, nobody can stop you from achieving excellence.”

The quote highlights the importance of discipline, honesty and consistency in pursuing one's goals. Staying committed to the process and putting in sincere effort can help individuals improve their abilities and work towards excellence.

“You can achieve anything in life. It just depends on how desperate you are to achieve it.”

Milkha Singh's words emphasise determination and the strength of purpose. When people are deeply committed to their ambitions, they are often more willing to overcome obstacles, make sacrifices and keep working towards their dreams.

“Life is not decided by lines on a palm but by the power of the will, hard work and discipline.”

This statement challenges the idea that destiny alone determines success. It encourages people to take responsibility for their lives and recognise how their choices, effort and discipline can shape their journey.

“Whether you live or die, you must make one more effort.”

The quote captures Milkha Singh's relentless fighting spirit. It serves as a powerful reminder to persevere through difficult moments and make one final attempt, even when circumstances seem overwhelming.

“If anyone has it in him to work hard, he can rise from the earth and touch the sky.”

These words reflect the belief that determination and hard work can help people rise beyond their circumstances. Milkha Singh's own journey from adversity to sporting greatness embodies the spirit of this message, inspiring people to dream big and work relentlessly towards their goals.