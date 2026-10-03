Quote Of The Day By Lovlina Borgohain: ‘I Wanted To Quit Boxing. But I Continued’ |

Lovlina Borgohain, the Indian boxer from Assam, made the nation proud by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games. Known for her determination and fighting spirit, Lovlina's journey reflects the importance of perseverance, continuous learning and staying grounded despite success. Here are some of her inspiring quotes on resilience, happiness and her approach to the sport.

“I wanted to quit boxing. But I continued. I had to change the colour of my medal. It was very important.”

Lovlina's words reveal the determination behind her sporting journey. Despite moments when she considered giving up, she chose to keep going, driven by her ambition to improve her performance and achieve greater success. Her quote highlights how persistence can help turn setbacks into motivation.

“Biggest happiness is not success or money, but the love of our people and staying close to our people.”

The boxer emphasises that true happiness goes beyond professional achievements and material wealth. For Lovlina, the affection of loved ones and staying connected to her roots hold a special place, reminding us that personal relationships can be just as meaningful as success.

“I am a keen learner and a student of the game.”

Lovlina's statement reflects her willingness to learn and evolve as an athlete. It highlights the importance of remaining open to new experiences, refining one's skills and understanding that growth comes from continuous effort, regardless of how much success one has already achieved.