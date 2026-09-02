Quote Of The Day By Lionel Messi: ‘When The Day Comes When I’m Not Enjoying It, I Will Leave Football’ |

Lionel Messi has spent decades at the highest level of football, collecting countless trophies and rewriting records along the way. Yet, behind his extraordinary career is a simple love for the game that has remained at the heart of his journey. Over the years, the football legend has shared several thoughts on ambition, hard work, improvement and, most importantly, enjoying the sport.

Here are some of Messi’s memorable quotes:

“There are more important things in life than winning or losing a game.”

For Messi, football is about more than just the final score. The quote reflects his belief that while victories matter, relationships, experiences and the larger picture of life are far more important.

“You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it.”

Success rarely comes without dedication. Messi highlights the importance of persistence and sacrifice, reminding us that big dreams require consistent effort and the willingness to keep pushing through challenges.

“I have fun like a child in the street. When the day comes when I’m not enjoying it, I will leave football.”

This quote perfectly captures Messi’s deep connection with the sport. Despite achieving almost everything possible in football, he continues to value the simple joy of playing the game. For him, that happiness is ultimately more important than the fame or achievements that come with it.

“The day you think there is no improvements to be made is a sad one for any player.”

Even at the very top, Messi believes there is always room to grow. His words underline the importance of staying curious, learning from every experience and never becoming satisfied with simply reaching the top.