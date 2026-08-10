Quote Of The Day By Kylie Jenner: ‘The More People Love You, The More There’s Going To Be People That Hate You’ |

Kylie Jenner, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, August 10, has spent much of her life in the public eye, growing from a reality television personality into a prominent entrepreneur and pop-culture figure. Over the years, she has also shared several candid thoughts on fame, expectations and dealing with public opinion.

On her birthday, here’s a look at some of Kylie’s words that offer a glimpse into her perspective on being constantly watched and judged.

“I always try to do my best to inspire people to be good and do the right thing, but I just can't live my life always trying to be a good role model.”

The quote reflects Kylie’s thoughts on the pressure that comes with being considered a role model. While she acknowledges the influence she has on her audience, she also believes in allowing herself the freedom to live authentically rather than constantly trying to meet everyone’s expectations.

Another of her reflections speaks about the unavoidable criticism that accompanies popularity:

“The more people love you, the more there's going to be people that hate you.”

For someone who has grown up under intense public scrutiny, the thought captures an inevitable side of fame, admiration and criticism often exist side by side. Her words serve as a reminder that being loved by many does not necessarily mean being accepted by everyone.

As Kylie marks another year, these quotes offer a glimpse beyond her glamorous public persona, highlighting her views on fame, individuality and navigating life in the spotlight.