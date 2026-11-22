Quote Of The Day By Kartik Aaryan: ‘I Am Always On The Lookout For Roles Which Will Help Me Better Myself’ |

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 36th birthday on November 22. From making his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama to becoming one of the industry's popular leading men, the actor has carved a place for himself with his performances and distinctive screen presence. Over the years, Kartik has shared several candid thoughts on his career, the challenges of acting and the realities of fame.

Here are four notable quotes by the birthday star.

“I am always on the lookout for roles which will help me better myself.”

Kartik's words reflect his desire to keep growing as an actor and explore different characters. Rather than sticking to a familiar image, he believes in taking up roles that challenge him and help him improve his craft.

“I can't grab anything that comes my way just because it's from a big banner.”

For the actor, the strength of a role matters more than the scale or reputation of a production house. His quote highlights the importance of making thoughtful career choices and prioritising meaningful work over big opportunities alone.

“Life of an actor is not his or hers: it's everyone's life. Nothing is private; nothing is personal. If you're doing great in terms of work, that's the price you've to give.”

Kartik acknowledges the lack of privacy that often comes with fame. His words highlight how public attention becomes an inseparable part of an actor's professional life, especially when their work attracts widespread interest.

“My worst fear is to not able to understand what my director wants me to do. I might not be able to reciprocate to his idea or vision. I may not be able to perform before the camera. Those are my worst fears.”

This quote offers a glimpse into Kartik's insecurities as a performer. Despite his success, he admits that understanding a director's vision and delivering the expected performance remain among his biggest concerns.

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