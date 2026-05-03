Quote Of The Day By Isha Ambani- 'A Woman Leader As She Climbs Up ladder, Will Inevitably Carry Team With Her' | FPJ

Isha Ambani, a key member of the leadership teams at Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, continues to inspire with her thoughts on leadership, innovation and gender equality.

Quote of the day:

“A woman leader as she climbs up the ladder, will inevitably carry the team with her.”

A powerful reflection on inclusive leadership, highlighting how women often uplift and grow alongside their teams.

More inspiring quotes by Isha Ambani:

“Every single person has phenomenal ability but you have to believe in yourself first before others can believe in you.”

Emphasises the importance of self-belief as the foundation of success.

“Be ready to embrace the change, break the cycles to tradition, challenge yourself and be the change makers.”

Encourages individuals to step out of comfort zones and drive meaningful change.

“If we are to build the India of our dream, technology will be the driving force.”

Highlights the crucial role of technology in shaping the nation’s future.

“We must rise to the occasion we must exert ourselves, and we must excel, otherwise, we run the risk of becoming irrelevant.”

A reminder to continuously evolve and strive for excellence in a fast-changing world.

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