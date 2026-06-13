Quote Of The Day By Disha Patani On Her Birthday- 'If You Feel Comfortable In What You Are Wearing, That Is Fashion According To Me' |

Actress Disha Patani is celebrating her 34th birthday today, June 13. Known for her glamorous fashion choices, fitness-focused lifestyle and successful film career, Disha has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry through hard work and perseverance. Over the years, she has often spoken about confidence, individuality, fashion and staying true to oneself. On her special day, here's a look at some of her inspiring quotes and the lessons behind them.

"If you feel comfortable and cool in particular clothes, then that is fashion according to me."

For Disha, fashion is not about following trends or impressing others. She believes true style comes from confidence and comfort. When you feel good in what you wear, it naturally reflects in your personality, making any outfit fashionable. Her perspective encourages people to embrace their individuality rather than chase ever-changing fashion standards.

"I don't take others' views seriously because that isn't a fact. I do respect everyone's view, but I am not affected."

This quote highlights the importance of self-belief. While opinions are inevitable, Disha emphasizes that they should not define one's worth or decisions. Respecting feedback while remaining confident in your own journey is key to personal growth.

"Modelling is completely different from acting. They are two skills that you can't compare."

Disha acknowledges that every profession comes with its own challenges and expertise. The quote reflects her respect for both industries and the effort required to succeed in each field.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate, and I am more happy for all the attention that I constantly garner."

Gratitude remains a recurring theme in Disha's outlook on life. She views success and recognition as blessings and chooses to appreciate the opportunities that come her way.

"Anything that is related to my work will affect me. If someone tells me they didn't like my performance, it will affect me."

The actress candidly admits that criticism of her work matters to her because she is deeply invested in what she does. The quote reflects a professional mindset where feedback becomes motivation to improve rather than something to fear.

As Disha Patani turns 34, her words continue to inspire fans to stay confident, embrace their individuality, and pursue their goals with sincerity and self-belief.