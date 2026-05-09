Quote Of The Day By David Attenborough On His 100th Birthday- 'We Moved From Being Part Of Nature To Being Apart From Nature' |

Legendary broadcaster, natural historian and conservationist David Attenborough celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8, 2026, receiving tributes and admiration from across the globe. Over a career spanning nearly eight decades, Attenborough has transformed how generations view wildlife, climate change and the delicate balance of life on Earth.

Through groundbreaking documentaries and powerful environmental advocacy, he has continuously reminded humanity about its deep connection with nature and the dangers of drifting away from it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On his milestone birthday, one quote in particular continues to resonate strongly:

“We moved from being a part of nature to being apart from nature.”

The quote reflects how modern civilisation has gradually disconnected itself from the natural world. It serves as a reminder that humans are not separate from nature, but deeply dependent on it for survival, balance and well-being.

Here are some of David Attenborough’s most inspiring and thought-provoking quotes:

“No one will protect what they don't care about; and no one will care about what they have never experienced.”

This quote highlights the importance of awareness and experience. People are more likely to protect nature when they truly witness its beauty and understand its value.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I just wish the world was twice as big and half of it was still unexplored.”

Attenborough beautifully captures humanity’s lost sense of mystery and untouched wilderness, expressing a longing for a planet less consumed by development.

“We often talk of saving the planet, but the truth is that we must do these things to save ourselves. With or without us, the wild will return.”

The quote reminds people that Earth will continue to exist, but human survival depends on how responsibly we treat the environment today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We humans, alone on Earth, are powerful enough to create worlds, and then destroy them.”

Through this statement, he reflects on the immense power humanity possesses, both to innovate and to cause irreversible destruction.

At 100, David Attenborough remains one of the world’s most respected voices on conservation, continuing to inspire millions to reconnect with nature and rethink humanity’s relationship with the Earth.