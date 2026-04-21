Quote Of The Day By Chetan Bhagat On His Birthday- 'The World’s Most Sensible Person And Biggest Idiot Both Stay Within Us' | FPJ

Celebrated author Chetan Bhagat turns 52 today, on April 22, marking yet another milestone in his journey as one of India’s most widely read English-language novelists. From leaving behind a successful career in investment banking to becoming a full-time writer, Bhagat has penned over fifteen books, including several blockbuster novels that resonate deeply with young readers.

Known for his relatable storytelling and straightforward life lessons, his words often strike a chord with audiences navigating ambition, failure and personal growth. On his birthday, here’s a look at some of his most impactful quotes and the meaning behind them.

Quote Of The Day by Chetan Bhagat:

“Forgiving doesn’t make the person who hurt you feel better, it makes you feel better.”

This quote from his book, 2 States, highlights the importance of letting go. Forgiveness isn’t about the other person; it’s about freeing yourself from negativity and emotional burden.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously. Life is too short, enjoy yourself to the fullest.”

A reminder to embrace life with lightness and joy instead of constantly stressing over perfection.

“There are four things a person needs for success: a medium amount of intelligence, a bit of imagination, self-confidence and failure.”

“When you fly high, people will throw stones at you. Don’t look down. Just fly higher so the stones won’t reach you.”

The quote says that criticism is inevitable when you grow. The key is to stay focused and rise above negativity.

“The world’s most sensible person and the biggest idiot both stay within us. The worst part is, you can’t even tell who is who.”

“And tell me, who will be more successful in life? The kid who knows all the chemical formulae or the one who knows teamwork, passion, discipline and focus?”

The quote says, real success lies beyond academics, in soft skills, attitude and the ability to work with others.