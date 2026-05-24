Quote Of The Day By Bob Dylan On His 85th Birthday — ‘No One Is Free, Even The Birds Are Chained To The Sky’ |

Legendary American singer-songwriter, poet, and Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan celebrates his 85th birthday today on May 24. Widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians and lyricists of all time, Dylan’s words have shaped generations through music, poetry, and powerful cultural commentary.

Known for blending folk, rock, blues, and poetic storytelling, Bob Dylan’s quotes often reflect deep thoughts on freedom, identity, fame, memories, and human nature. Over the decades, his lyrics and interviews have continued to inspire artists, writers, and audiences across the world.

On his birthday, let’s revisit some of Bob Dylan’s most iconic and thought-provoking quotes:

“All I can do is be me, whoever that is.”

“People seldom do what they believe in. They do what is convenient, then repent.”

“There must be some way out of here, said the Joker to the Thief.”

“Take care of all your memories. For you cannot relive them.”

“Ain’t it just like the night to play tricks when you’re trying to be so quiet.”

“No one is free, even the birds are chained to the sky.”

“Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.”

Born in 1941, Bob Dylan rose to prominence during the 1960s folk movement and later became a global music icon through timeless songs like Blowin’ in the Wind, Like a Rolling Stone, and Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for “creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”