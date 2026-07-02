Quote Of The Day By Bharti Singh: 'People Look For Reasons To Cry, But I Always Look For A Reason To Laugh' |

Popular comedian and television host Bharti Singh is celebrating her 42nd birthday on July 3. Loved for her infectious laughter and impeccable comic timing, Bharti has carved a special place in the entertainment industry by bringing smiles to millions. Beyond her humour, she is also admired for promoting self-love, positivity, and resilience through her words and life experiences.

Quote Of The Day

"People look for reasons to cry, but I always look for a reason to laugh."

This quote perfectly reflects Bharti Singh's outlook on life. Instead of dwelling on hardships, she believes in finding happiness even in difficult situations. It serves as a reminder that while challenges are inevitable, choosing laughter and optimism can make life's journey much lighter and more meaningful.

Here are some of Bharti Singh's other inspiring quotes:

"Life is too short to give pain to others. I eat to the fullest, sleep long and make people laugh whole heartedly."

Bharti believes life should be lived with kindness and joy. Her words encourage people to enjoy the simple pleasures of life while spreading happiness wherever they go.

"When I see people laughing at my jokes, I feel so special. It is much more important than the fame I have achieved."

For Bharti, making people smile is the greatest reward. She values the happiness she brings to others more than popularity or recognition.

"I am a funny as well as an emotional person. The comedian inside me cries at times while watching a movie."

This quote highlights that comedians experience emotions just like everyone else. Bharti embraces both her humorous and sensitive side with honesty.

"I never try to diet. To be successful, talent matters, and not weight."

Bharti has often spoken about body positivity and self-confidence. Through this quote, she reminds people that true success comes from talent, hard work, and self-belief rather than physical appearance.