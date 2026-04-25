Quote Of The Day By Arijit Singh On His 39th Birthday- "There Is No 'Rule Book' In World To Tell You What You Cannot Do." | FPJ

Celebrated singer Arijit Singh turns 39 on April 25, 2026. Known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, Arijit has carved a special place in the hearts of music lovers across the country. Despite his massive success, he continues to be admired for his simplicity, humility and grounded personality.

On his birthday, one quote that perfectly captures his outlook on life stands out:

Quote Of The Day by Arijit Singh

“There is no ‘rule book’ in the world to tell you what you can or cannot do. If you don’t want to live in the past or the future, you must live in the present.”

Through this thought, Arijit emphasizes the importance of living life on your own terms. He encourages people to break free from limitations and focus on the present moment rather than being burdened by the past or anxious about the future.

Other Inspiring Quotes

“I am a simple man from the village, and we villagers speak our hearts.”

Arijit’s words reflect his rooted nature and honesty, something that resonates deeply with his fans.

“I have always loved to live my life in a calm and peaceful manner.”

Even amidst fame, he values peace and simplicity, choosing a life away from unnecessary noise.

“I think it’s basic curiosity that takes you forward in your journey to achieve something.”

For Arijit, growth comes from curiosity and the constant urge to learn and evolve.