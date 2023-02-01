Pune: Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation launches 'Arogya Yatra' to create awareness around menstruation and hygiene

Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) – founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has launched 'Arogya Yatra' on Tuesday to spread awareness on health among women and children in 10 slum areas in Pune. The four-day long Yatra will reach out to people through street plays, puppet shows, songs on health and will also distribute pamphlets to spread awareness regarding health of women and children.

The Yatra began in the evening at Indira Nagar Burmasell in Lohgaon to spread awareness around menstrual health and good health.

Sumedha Kailash, Co-founder of Bal Ashram Trust said, “Bal Mitra Mandal (child friendly community) is a unique concept to build a child friendly society in the urban areas. The concept first arose from the Bal Mitra Gram model in villages. Starting from country’s capital New Delhi, the formation of Bal Mitra Mandal can now be seen in Pune”. She further said, “We firmly believe that in near future government, society and civil society will work collectively to make Pune a Bal Mitra society. The Arogya Yatra in the slum areas is intended to spread awareness on health among women and young girls, and will reach out to every household and make them aware”.

Bal Mitra Mandal is an initiative of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. Under this initiative, effort is made to transform urban slum areas into Bal Mitra Mandal. No child in Bal Mitra Mandal is engaged in child labour and all children are enrolled in schools. Also in order to build leadership skills in children, Bal Parishad (children council) are formed. Bal Mitra Mandal is enabling in the empowerment of children of urban slums.

