Pumpkin For Skin: 5 Ways It Can Boost Your Glow, Help Manage Acne And Keep Skin Healthy

Daily exposure to sunlight, pollution and other environmental factors can contribute to premature skin ageing. But you can find an unexpected friend in a vegetable that’s perceived differently this time of the year – Pumpkin or laal kaddu!

Pumpkin contains antioxidants, including beta-carotene and vitamin C, which help protect cells from oxidative stress. Our skin loves these ingredients.

Keeping acne and excess oil in control

Pumpkin provides zinc in small amounts, along with vitamins that support normal skin function. These nutrients can be useful as part of a balanced diet for people who experience frequent breakouts.

Men dealing with oily skin, sweat or post-shaving irritation, and women managing acne or changing skin needs may benefit from a nutrient-rich diet. However, pumpkin is not a direct treatment for acne, and persistent breakouts may require advice from a dermatologist.

Hydration for supple skin

Pumpkin has a high water content, which contributes to overall fluid intake. Combined with adequate hydration, healthy fats and a balanced diet, it can help support skin that looks and feels healthy.

Make your own pumpkin face pack

Pumpkin can also be used in a simple homemade face pack. Its soft texture makes it easy to mix with other ingredients for a quick skincare treat.

What you need:

2 tablespoons of plain, cooked pumpkin, cooled and mashed

1 teaspoon of plain, unsweetened yoghurt

1 teaspoon of honey (optional, if tolerated)

How to make and apply it:

Mash the cooked pumpkin until it forms a smooth paste.

Mix in the yoghurt and honey, if using, until you get an even consistency.

Apply a thin layer to clean skin, avoiding the eyes and lips.

Leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse gently with lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry and follow with a moisturiser.

Use the pack occasionally rather than daily. Always perform a patch test first, and avoid applying it to irritated, broken or freshly shaved skin. If you have sensitive skin or an allergy to any ingredient, skip the pack.

Pumpkin & Halloween