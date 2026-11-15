'Proudly Don't Sell Halal': London Restaurant Faces Protest Over Owner's Refusal To Serve Halal Food

'Proudly We Don't Sell Halal': London Restaurant Faces Protest Over Owner's Refusal To Serve Halal Food |

An Indian restaurant in west London became the centre of a major controversy after its decision not to serve halal food sparked protests outside its premises. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Singh's Dining in Hammersmith on Friday night, demanding that the establishment shut down over its food policy. The situation prompted the Metropolitan Police to deploy officers to manage the crowd and prevent the protest from escalating.

The restaurant, previously known as Rangrez, has a notice displayed on its storefront stating, 'Proudly we don't sell halal.' Its owner, Harman Singh Kapoor, has defended the decision, claiming that he and his family have faced threats and intimidation because of their stance. The controversy has also drawn support from actor John Cleese, known for Fawlty Towers, who reportedly arranged private security for the restaurant.

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Why Are Protesters Targeting The London Restaurant?

The dispute centres on the restaurant's refusal to serve halal meat. While Kapoor maintains that the establishment has the right to decide what it serves, critics have reportedly raised objections to comments he made on social media concerning Muslims, halal meat and the conflict in Gaza.

The owner has alleged that he and his family have received hundreds of death threats, along with instances of harassment and intimidation. He has also claimed that the controversy and calls for a boycott have affected the restaurant financially. Kapoor reportedly sought additional protection from the Metropolitan Police, alleging that his requests had not resulted in further security arrangements.

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Restaurant Owner Arrested Hours Before Protest

In another development, Kapoor was arrested at his residence in west London just hours before the demonstration, as reported by Daily Mail. His wife, Khushi, was left to handle the situation outside the restaurant. According to reports, the arrest was connected to a social media post referencing Islam. The precise circumstances and allegations surrounding the arrest have not been detailed in the information available.

Videos from the demonstration showed a large crowd gathered outside the establishment, with protesters chanting slogans and waving Palestinian flags. Police officers stood between the demonstrators and the restaurant as the situation unfolded.

John Cleese Extends Support To The Restaurant

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Actor and comedian John Cleese also became part of the controversy after reportedly arranging private security for the restaurant. During the protest, Khushi held up a message on the restaurant's window thanking the actor for his support. The sign read, 'John Cleese is paying to defend this restaurant – because Met Police won't.' In a separate video, she thanked Cleese for standing by the family and arranging security during the demonstration.

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