Princess Gauravi Kumari On Wellness, Craft, And Conscious Luxury

In an era where beauty is often reduced to quick fixes and instant results, Princess Gauravi Kumari turns to the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda for a more mindful approach. “Ayurveda offers what modern beauty is rediscovering—balance, personalisation, and holistic wellness,” she says. For her, true luxury is about provenance, conscience, and heritage, and true beauty is feeling nourished, grounded, and connected to traditions that celebrate balance. As the General Secretary of PDKF and brand ambassador of Kama Ayurveda, she champions a vision of luxury that goes beyond aesthetics: one that respects heritage, nurtures biodiversity, and empowers communities. Through the brand’s latest initiatives like Kama Cares and collaborations with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF), she is creating sustainable models, where artisans are recognised as skilled professionals and traditional knowledge finds a place in contemporary luxury. The collaboration has resulted in a capsule collection of handmade treasures — the Elephant Warrior Bag Charm, Haathi Clutch, and Kama x PDKF Carry Bag — each crafted by women artisans from the Foundation’s centres.

We quiz her on this association, her thoughts on Ayurveda, luxury, and the evolving world of wellness and craft.

In a world of science-driven, results-focused beauty, how does Ayurvedic wisdom fit in?

Ayurveda addresses root causes rather than just symptoms, covering diet, lifestyle, mental health, and seasonal rhythms. People are seeking rituals that honor their bodies and the environment, and Ayurveda delivers exactly that.

How crucial is it for luxury brands to go beyond commerce and support communities?

True luxury isn’t just about materials or price, it’s about provenance, craftsmanship, and conscience. Knowing that the people who made it were treated with dignity and the environmental cost was considered is important. Kama Cares demonstrates that brands can deliver exceptional products while genuinely improving lives. When luxury creates impact, it becomes meaningful rather than merely transactional.

How do you see India’s craft and Ayurvedic traditions evolving globally?

India’s traditions offer something increasingly valuable, holistic wellness rooted in personalisation and balance, not quick fixes. Indian craft represents rare skills and time-honoured techniques. As global consumers seek authenticity and mindfulness, Indian beauty and craft traditions are positioned to lead, not follow. Brands like Kama Ayurveda prove we can compete on quality, innovation, and values.

What excites you most about working with a brand that leads Indian beauty globally?

What excites me is how Kama Ayurveda demonstrates that Indian beauty traditions deserve their place in the global luxury market—not as an exotic alternative, but as a sophisticated, effective approach to wellness backed by modern science. They’ve shown that quality over quantity, longevity over trends, and impact over indifference can define modern luxury. That’s the conversation India needs to lead globally. With Kama Cares and certifications like the Butterfly Mark for Positive Luxury and LEED, they deliver exceptional products while genuinely improving lives and protecting the planet. When beauty brands prioritise tradition, biodiversity, and community impact, they redefine luxury for the modern era.

Tell us about the second partnership between Kama Cares and the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation and the capsule collection.

This collaboration is about shifting the narrative from preservation to empowerment. PDKF has impacted over 50,000 women and girls across rural Rajasthan through training and livelihood initiatives. The capsule collection places these artisans at the center, not as charity beneficiaries, but as skilled professionals whose work deserves recognition and a place in contemporary luxury. What inspires me most is the artisans’ commitment to keeping these traditions alive and their skill in transforming time-honoured techniques into contemporary luxury. They’re not preserving the past—they’re actively shaping the future of Indian craft heritage. This partnership ensures dignity, economic independence, and recognition, while also inspiring the next generation to pursue these crafts with pride.

What is your vision for the future of wellness, beauty, and craft in India?

I hope the next generation sees these traditions as sophisticated, relevant professions worth pursuing with pride. That they understand wellness isn’t about perfection but about respecting natural rhythms. And that they value Indian traditions—whether Ayurveda or craft—as equal to any global standard, because they are, if not better.

How has your approach to skincare changed with holistic wellness in mind?

I’ve moved from complicated routines to simplicity and consistency: proper cleansing without stripping skin, hydration suited to my skin type, and non-negotiable daily sun protection. Ayurveda teaches us to adapt to seasonal changes and listen to our bodies. I never sleep with makeup on and avoid aggressive exfoliation—balance and moderation are key. Wellness supports overall well-being, not just appearance.