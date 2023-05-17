Prerona Das Roy trying to Revive Bengal Muslin craftmanship through her clothing brand ‘’Abrawan’’ |

New Delhi: The art of hand spinning and weaving has always been a remarkable skill cherished by humanity. While it has adapted to modernization, the essence of handwork remains as exclusive and exquisite as ever. Among these exceptional skills lies the art of crafting Muslin, a fabric known for its finesse and lightness, dating back to the Mughal Era and showcasing the remarkable craftsmanship of the undivided Bengal region.

Today, this ancient skill is kept alive by a few expert artisans, who, unfortunately, belong to an older generation. Without efforts to revive this art form, it may soon become a relic of the past. Despite the work of experts, researchers, and revivalists in the field, the recent challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic have further compounded the difficulties faced by the handloom industry.

Prerona Das Roy, a 24-year-old from Kolkata, has taken a small but significant step in promoting Bengal Muslin and preserving the art of its creation. Fascinated by the clothing industry and inspired by her mother's hand spinning, Prerona recognized the value of handwork and embarked on a mission to showcase the behind-the-scenes process through digital platforms. Her brand, " ABRAWAN ," acts as a channel connecting buyers with Muslin makers and aims to foster transparent relationships among all stakeholders.

Having explored various corners of India during her travels, Prerona believes that art is pervasive, from the intricate designs on tombs to the arches of churches and bells of temples. With a focus on Bengal Muslin, a heritage fabric, she seeks to market and raise awareness about its cultural significance and value. Through her website, WWW.ABRAWAN.IN, Prerona transparently promotes Bengal Muslin and its makers. She is also keen on supporting sustainable practices by exploring different weaving techniques from across India and artisanal products.

Beyond her dedication to Bengal Muslin, Prerona also seeks to support a sustainable chain of production by exploring various weaving techniques from different regions of India and embracing artisanal products. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, she envisions a future where conscious choices are the driving force behind the fashion industry.

Prerona Das Roy's journey exemplifies the power of digitalization in bridging the gap between buyers and sellers, which forms the unique selling proposition of the "Abrawan" brand. She believes that even the smallest contribution can make a significant impact, just as every drop contributes to the formation of an ocean. With her dedication to sustainability, Prerona envisions a future where conscious choices shape the world we live in.