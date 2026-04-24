Premium Hungry India Catapults BSH Forward

Pic: BSH Home Appliances

For the modern Indian, luxury is no longer confined to high fashion, accessories, jewellery, or vehicles. It expresses itself in how everyday living is with comfort, convenience and accessibility to all members of the family. Appliances that equip the home have become a big part of the luxe living ecosystem. Smart features automate the repetitive workload, and customisation allows these appliances to cater to local use cases. There is also a preference for brands that are premium, not just in quality but also in price points—a unique opportunity for established luxury or upscale brands like BSH Home Appliances.

Form, function, luxury

“Indians are consciously making a move to more premium products. They are seeking trust and value; they want long-term value, and that is where we really fit in,” shares Arun Menon, Head of Growth and Business Excellence, BSH Home Appliances, on how the organisation is looking to leverage its 15-year-old presence in India. Each of these brands caters to consumers at different tiers of modern luxury—from functional to aspirational to elite. All three brands have made significant progress in India. Gaggenau, even with a small base, has seen exponential growth and reach. The brand has become a preferred choice among leading architects and designers for premium residential projects and luxury kitchen design.

Localised intuition

In addition to premiumisation, blending German engineering with India-specific innovations has been the key strategy for growth for the company. While AI and smart features have become a USP for home appliances, consumers are still not adopting them in the way brands were expecting. It is also probably because the kind of utility that should be there is still not there. BSH is pursuing integration of AI in a way that it’s not just ‘good to have’, but something that is a ‘must-have’ for a consumer. Some high-end products already work on the BSH Home Connect network, and control functionality through an app. Like the Siemens connected hob and hood, where, based on what you’re cooking, the hood exhaust settings change without human input.

“We are investing a lot in terms of a lot of new product launches,” Menon adds. These include Bosch’s new glass door refrigerators and a freestanding dishwasher. For Siemens, technology will be a focus and will have a different approach. In the second half of 2026, Siemens will launch hobs, hoods, microwaves and coffee machines. Gaggenau will launch a new generation of luxury kitchen appliances, featuring the Expressive Series and Minimalist Series. This marks a significant evolution in the brand’s design and technology philosophy. The two will have their own distinct aesthetics, as the names suggest, to cater to a wider audience.

Betting big on India

This year, BSH is in the midst of its largest portfolio launch that we've introduced in BSH India. To get to this point, the focus has been to understand the country and the consumers’ requirements. “Our new lineup of products gives us a lot of confidence that we can successfully put the consumer at the centre.” Having started manufacturing in India in 2014, BSH is targeting 85–90% localisation by 2030, up from the current 66% localisation level. BSH is very strong in the south already; the west is also relatively strong. The North is a key market that they are now actively looking to penetrate. This includes setting up experience centres and branch stores. Bosch has two appointment-based experience centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. “It's a place where consumers come in, not only to experience the product, but for us to learn how the consumer interacts with the product and what it does for them on a day-to-day basis,” explains Menon. There are 126 branch stores, including 97 Bosch and 29 Siemens stores. “By the end of the next four to five years, we intend to take it to 500,” he adds. Based on the success, scale, dynamism, and long-term potential, India has now become an independent region within the global BSH network. They aim to double the market share by 2030 by focusing on the top 100 cities across India.