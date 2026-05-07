Prakash Bal Joshi Elected As Chairman Of Mumbai's Artists' Centre: 'I'd Like To Revive It and Open It To Talented Indian Artists,' He Says

Prakash Bal Joshi |

Mumbai’s Artists' Centre has appointed Prakash Bal Joshi as chairman. Vikrant Majrekar will take over as general secretary, while Prof Dr John Douglas has been appointed treasurer. The new team will oversee the institution’s administrative and cultural activities.

In an interview with FPJ, Prakash Bal Joshi speaks about his new responsibilities, the challenges he hopes to tackle and his plans for the Artists' Centre under his leadership.

Speaking about his emotional link with the Artists' Centre, he says, "I used to do some raw sketches, and one of my friends, Yashwant Choudhary, who was a professor at JJ School of Art, had a studio near the Radio Club where I used to meet him. During one of our meetings, he introduced me to the great artist K H Ara, who used to run the Artists' Centre and was part of the progressive art movement, along with artists like S H Raza, F N Souza and V S Gaitonde. The venue used to be a meeting place for them; they'd meet there, exchange ideas and discuss each other's works."

"Ara liked my work and said that my sketches were good. He encouraged me to work on canvas. I mentioned to him that I don't have any formal education. He didn't want me to worry about that, but asked me to do a lot of riyaz. He told me how to season a canvas and that's how I entered professional art. After 10-15 years, I started exhibiting my work and have displayed my work all over the world."

Prakash Bal Joshi's first exhibition was also held at the Artists' Centre, which earlier was in the precinct of Kala Ghoda, the art hub of Mumbai.

"The Artists' Centre not just caters to the young, talented artists in Mumbai or Maharashtra. It is more of a national body and is appreciated across the country. Artists know the significance and importance of this place that has seen so many generations of artists," he adds.

"As a chairman, and with a team of dedicated artists, I'd now like to revive it again and make it open to the talented artists. The idea is to create a place and platform for the young and bright artists in the country, and display their work, while taking their art to the people," Prakash Bal Joshi shares, mentioning that he is planning art exhibitions, competitions, along with shows and art camps.

"We'd like to see if there are opportunities to interact with other international artists and institutes, and come out with art exchange programs. The first challenge for us to have a proper office and art gallery of our own and we are trying to raise the funds. At the level of supporting art, we hope to have a committee of experts and see how we can collaborate with artists across the country."