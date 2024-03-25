Post Holi Skin And Hair Care Tips For Happy And Dazzling Glow

FPJ

After the Holi bash, colourful showers and vivacious splashes; evenings with scrumptious food, Gujhiya, Malpua, Tikiya and meat-recipes await your presence with a blazing grace! Playing Holi is fun, but nobody wants to attend guests or go outside in a messy and ruined look!

Here are some modest skin-care tips to apply after Holi-celebrations to get a neat-and-clean look and to catch the normal routines with revived energy.

Even if you have already missed to protect your skin before jumping into Holi-bash, this step-by-step process can become your saviour!

1. Do Deep Cleansing With Mild Products

The synthetic artificial colours can cause irritation, pigmentation and severe skin issues. After the joyful bash, you need to rinse off the skin and hair with fresh water to avoid the negative aftermaths. Cleansing milk and gentle oils can gently detox your skin-pores while a mild-shampoo with natural ingredients is best to shield your hair. You can also add some Dettol drops in water to mitigate the risks of bacteria or fungal infections.

2. Soothe Your Skin With Rose Water And Ice-Cubes

If you have a sensitive or pimple-prone skin, the synthetic spurs of colours can incite rashes, itching and soak-up the natural glow. Rose water with cooling properties and little ice-cubes can become your panacea to fight swelling, discoloration and other skin-damages. Ice-cubes are also a fantastic mantra to heal irritation around nail-cuticles.

3. Use Light-Weight Moisturizer Or Jelly

After the deep cleansing, apply some modest moisturizer to cure the dull patches. You can blend your favourite jelly or moisturizer with fragrant essential oils for skin-nourishment, while some 'Champi' can comfort your head and scalp.

4. Hydrate Yourself And Avoid Cosmetics Or Sun-Exposure

Drink plenty of water, seasonal juices and happy beverages to get adequate hydration to prepare yourself for the everyday routines. Apply sunscreen and avoid cosmetics for a while to protect your glow and genuine grandeur.

5. Maintain A Balance Between Festive Recipes And Healthy Food

Festivals are meant to cause zig-zig in eating rituals but you should be always cautious of over-eating the oil-dipped recipes. Simply mitigate those little oily swimming pools on your dinner table because food is directly linked to the overall health, beauty and nourishment.