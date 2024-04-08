Popular Muslim Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'J': Meaning, Origin, Personality, And Much More

Searching for popular baby girl names which are unique and have deep meaning? Your search ends here, as we have got you a list of Muslim baby girl names with the letter 'J'. Each name comes with its meaning, origin, personality, and much more.

Jaleesa

Jaleesa is a beautiful baby girl's name, which means 'promise of god'. Their numerology number is 8, which defines their personality as dedicated, strong, and practical individuals.

Jada

Jada is a very trendy name for baby girl, which means 'precious green stone'. Their personality is represented as mysterious, spiritual, analytical and intellectual individuals.

Jaika

Jaika is a very unique girl name, meaning 'conqueror'. Girls with this name are adventurous, energetic, outgoing and social. These individuals are very smart and witty.

Jahida

Jahida is an Arabic origin name which means 'helper of vulnerable'. These individuals are nurturing, caring, romantic and warm person. They like to take care of people around them.

Jafina

Jafina is a girl's name, which means 'paradise'. Their numerology number is 5. Individuals with the name Jafina have a flexible, outgoing and social personality.

Jahan

The Iranian origin meaning of the name Jahan is 'world'. Their personality traits are sceptical, spiritual, solitary and analytical individuals. Jahan has the numerology number 7.

Jahna

The meaning behind the name Jahna is 'god is gracious'. These individuals have an intellectual nature. Their personality traits are reserved, analytical and mysterious.

Jabeen

The meaning of the girl's name, Jabeen is 'forehead' and 'river Ganga'. Their personality is defined as positive, ambitious, inventive and proactive. They are very determined individuals and have leadership skills.

Jaba

Jaba is a Muslim baby girl name, meaning 'love' and 'hibiscus'. People with this name are freedom-loving and successful individuals. They have a flexible, outgoing and social persona.

Jadida

Jadida is a very popular Muslim baby name which means 'new fresh'. They have an elegant and impressive persona. They are admired by people for having a confident personality.