Police Commemoration Day: History, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated?

India commemorates the day annually on October 21 in honor of the brave policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is celebrated in India to honor the courage and selflessness of the police force in defending their country.



Police Commemoration Day: Why Is It Celebrated On October 21?



On October 21, 1959, a team of Indian police officers conducted a reconnaissance operation in Hot Springs in Aksai Chin. The Chinese forces surprised the police group with an ambush. The PLA soldiers shot at Indian policemen without warning, resulting in the deaths of multiple officers. They received their bodies back 23 days later, on November 13, 1959.

#WATCH | Delhi: Police Commemoration Day | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "On 21 October 1959, 10 brave CRPF jawans sacrificed their lives for the country. Since that day, we have been celebrating 21 October as Police Commemoration Day every year. After becoming the Prime…

In January 1960, the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police designated October 21 as Police Commemoration Day. Police Commemoration Day is observed nationwide in India on October 21.

Ceremonies at police memorials are conducted in various parts of India on Police Commemoration Day. Senior police officials, ministers, and other leaders are honouring the police personnel who have lost their lives serving India and upholding law and order.



The day serves as a reminder of the dedication, bravery, and selflessness of the police officers who work in difficult conditions, frequently facing significant personal danger.

Police Commemoration Day observed at BN HQ. October 21st every year is dedicated to paying tribute to the bravery and service of Police personnel.

Police Commemoration Day: Significance



Police Commemoration Day serves as a reminder to honor the bravery of police officers and acknowledge the sacrifices made by law enforcement officials nationwide. The day showcases the daily risks taken by police officers as they uphold law and order, safeguard citizens, and confront danger while on duty.

#WATCH | Delhi: Flags lowered to half-mast to honour the Police martyrs as Union Minister Amit Shah and other senior officials observe two minutes of silence.

On this day in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the National Police Memorial in New Delhi to the nation. The memorial is made up of three main parts: a display of strength and resilience from the Basha attack, a Wall of Valour listing the names of fallen officers, and a police museum showcasing the history and development of policing in India. It acts as a meeting place to show respect to both police officers and citizens.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attends the Police Smriti Diwas Parade at Reserve Police Lines, Dehradun.



State Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar is also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/MNEYDy8HzL — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

How Is The Police Commemoration Day Observed?

Ceremonies involving the laying of wreaths at memorials are conducted with Processions showcasing the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Many welfare camps, such as blood donation drives, writing contests, and motorcycle parades, take place during the police commemoration day celebrations. Special initiatives at Indian police stations that engage local communities in commemoration also take place.

