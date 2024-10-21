 Police Commemoration Day: History, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePolice Commemoration Day: History, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated?

Police Commemoration Day: History, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated?

Every year on October 21, India observes Police Commemoration Day to honour the police officers who lost their lives in an attack by Chinese soldiers at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Police Commemoration Day 2024 | 6th Assam Police Battalion X (@6thAPBn)

India commemorates the day annually on October 21 in honor of the brave policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is celebrated in India to honor the courage and selflessness of the police force in defending their country.

Police Commemoration Day: Why Is It Celebrated On October 21?

On October 21, 1959, a team of Indian police officers conducted a reconnaissance operation in Hot Springs in Aksai Chin. The Chinese forces surprised the police group with an ambush. The PLA soldiers shot at Indian policemen without warning, resulting in the deaths of multiple officers. They received their bodies back 23 days later, on November 13, 1959.

In January 1960, the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police designated October 21 as Police Commemoration Day. Police Commemoration Day is observed nationwide in India on October 21.

Read Also
Satellite Imagery Shows Chinese Army Constructing Bunkers & Tunnels At Aksai Chin, Say Reports
article-image

Ceremonies at police memorials are conducted in various parts of India on Police Commemoration Day. Senior police officials, ministers, and other leaders are honouring the police personnel who have lost their lives serving India and upholding law and order.

The day serves as a reminder of the dedication, bravery, and selflessness of the police officers who work in difficult conditions, frequently facing significant personal danger.

Police Commemoration Day: Significance

Police Commemoration Day serves as a reminder to honor the bravery of police officers and acknowledge the sacrifices made by law enforcement officials nationwide. The day showcases the daily risks taken by police officers as they uphold law and order, safeguard citizens, and confront danger while on duty.

FPJ Shorts
Employee Sends Photo Of His Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
Employee Sends Photo Of His Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
IndiaMart Shares Fall By A Colossal 13% After Q2 Results Decline In Collection Growth
IndiaMart Shares Fall By A Colossal 13% After Q2 Results Decline In Collection Growth
'Some Khalistani Extremists Are Deep Assets Of Canada Security Intelligence Service': Recalled Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma Makes Shocking Claims; Watch Full Interview
'Some Khalistani Extremists Are Deep Assets Of Canada Security Intelligence Service': Recalled Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma Makes Shocking Claims; Watch Full Interview

On this day in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the National Police Memorial in New Delhi to the nation. The memorial is made up of three main parts: a display of strength and resilience from the Basha attack, a Wall of Valour listing the names of fallen officers, and a police museum showcasing the history and development of policing in India. It acts as a meeting place to show respect to both police officers and citizens.

How Is The Police Commemoration Day Observed?

Ceremonies involving the laying of wreaths at memorials are conducted with Processions showcasing the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Many welfare camps, such as blood donation drives, writing contests, and motorcycle parades, take place during the police commemoration day celebrations. Special initiatives at Indian police stations that engage local communities in commemoration also take place.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Commemoration Day: History, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated?

Police Commemoration Day: History, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated?

Understanding Osteoporosis: Causes, Risk Factors, And Early Warning Signs

Understanding Osteoporosis: Causes, Risk Factors, And Early Warning Signs

Decoding Bollywood Wives' Karwa Chauth Fashion: Shilpa Shetty's ₹1.70 Lakh Lehenga To Raveena...

Decoding Bollywood Wives' Karwa Chauth Fashion: Shilpa Shetty's ₹1.70 Lakh Lehenga To Raveena...

Karwa Chauth Time 2024: Know When Will Moon Rise In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Cities

Karwa Chauth Time 2024: Know When Will Moon Rise In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Cities

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Indore

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Indore