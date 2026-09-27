PMOS And Holistic Wellness: Understanding The Role Of Pranic Healing

PCOSManaging PMOS is increasingly moving beyond a conversation about menstrual cycles and hormonal fluctuations. As awareness around the condition grows, so does the understanding that long-term wellbeing may require attention to several aspects of health at once from physical activity and nutrition to sleep, stress and emotional wellbeing.

This has also opened the door to complementary wellness practices, including Pranic Healing, which approaches wellbeing through the body's energy system.

Understanding perspective

Pranic Healing is a no-touch energy-healing practice based on the concept of prana, or life energy. The practice works with the body's energy field, traditionally referred to as the aura, and its energy centres, known as chakras.

Chakras are centres that receive and distribute prana throughout the body. Due to congestion or depletion in the energy field, physical and emotional discomfort are experienced. Pranic Healing uses specific cleansing and energising techniques with the intention of restoring energetic balance to the aura and chakras.

For PMOS, practitioners work on the energy centres and areas associated with the whole aura and reproductive and hormonal system.

Pranic Healing does not replace hormonal evaluation, medication, nutritional guidance or other care recommended by a qualified healthcare professional. Rather, it can be explored as a complementary wellness practice which works very well with medical treatments.

Making it practical

One of the reasons Pranic Healing practices can fit into modern wellness routines is that it does not necessarily require lengthy sessions every day.

General sweeping, a cleansing technique taught in Pranic Healing, can be practised within a few minutes. It is intended to cleanse the aura before other techniques are performed. Practitioners can learn self-healing methods and incorporate them into their own routines, while those who prefer guidance can work with a trained practitioner.

Sessions can be conducted in person or, for practitioners who offer it, at a distance. This can make it easier to incorporate Pranic Healing practices into the schedules of women balancing work, family and personal responsibilities.

Why meditation matters

The approach is not limited to energy cleansing. Meditation is another important component.

The Twin Hearts Meditation, a key practice in the Pranic Healing school, focuses on the heart and crown chakras. This particular Meditation gently cleanses the whole body and aura and also activates the heart promoting a deep peace experienced by the practitioner.

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For someone navigating the ongoing physical and emotional demands associated with PMOS, having 21 minutes of peace and stillness can offer a valuable break from the constant focus on symptoms. It can become a way of creating a much needed Me Time rather than adding another demanding task to an already busy routine.

A broader definition

The growing interest in complementary practices reflects a larger change in how chronic and long-term health concerns are approached.

Pranic Healing offers an additional powerful tool for women looking to develop a regular practice of self-care, and conventional medical guidance remains essential for understanding and managing the underlying health concerns associated with PMOS.

(Sumi Lazar, Pranic Healing Instructor & Healer, Trustee, World Pranic Healing, India)