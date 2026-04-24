PM Narendra Modi Takes Kolkata’s Hooghly River Boat Ride, Highlights Ganga’s Cultural Soul Amid Bengal Polls | X / narendramodi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride on the Hooghly river here on Friday morning and met with boatmen and morning walkers.

Modi posted a few photographs of his river trip on social media, in which he is seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera in hand, and the iconic Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu are visible in the background.

"Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge," the Prime Minister said on X.

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For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place, he said.

"One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation.

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This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga," Modi said on social media.

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The Prime Minister said he had the opportunity to "meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers".

"On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people," Modi said.

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The Prime Minister is actively campaigning for the BJP in the assembly elections, the first phase of which was held on Thursday.

The second round of the elections will be held on April 29, and the counting of votes will be on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)