PM Modi Visits UNESCO Site Prambanan Temple In Yogyakarta: Know The History And Significance Of Indonesia's Largest Hindu Temple

PM Modi Visits UNESCO Site Prambanan Temple In Yogyakarta |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, visited the iconic Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, during his official visit to Indonesia. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is the country's largest Hindu temple complex and one of Southeast Asia's most remarkable architectural landmarks. The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the historic temple, which is dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti—Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma.

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PM Modi visits Prambanan Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Prambanan Temple, in Yogyakarta with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, on Wednesday. While on the way to the temple, the Prime Minister also took to X to share a spectacular aerial view from his helicopter and wrote, "The majestic Prambanan Temple!"

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About Prambanan Temple: The largest Hindu temple in Indonesia

Prambanan Temple was built in the 9th century during the reign of the Sanjaya Dynasty of the Mataram Kingdom. It is situated on the island of Java. Prambanan is dedicated to the Trimurti—Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma. The temple complex is believed to have been commissioned by King Rakai Pikatan and reflects the deep cultural and religious ties that once existed between India and Indonesia.

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Architecture

The temple is renowned for its towering central shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, which stands approximately 47 metres (154 feet) tall. The complex originally comprised 240 temples, although many were damaged over the centuries by earthquakes and volcanic activity. Extensive restoration work has helped preserve much of its architectural grandeur.

The temple depicts scenes from the Bhagavata Purana and Ramayana

One of Prambanan's most fascinating features is its intricate bas-relief carvings depicting scenes from the Ramayana and the Bhagavata Purana. These carvings showcase the influence of Hindu mythology on Indonesian art and culture. Even today, the temple hosts the famous Ramayana Ballet, an open-air dance performance that brings the ancient epic to life against the backdrop of the illuminated temple complex.