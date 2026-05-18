PM Modi Presented With Rabindranath Tagore's Epic Grams By Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson; What Does It Mean?

PM Modi Presented With Tagore's Epic Grams |

During a recent diplomatic engagement, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson presented a selection of Rabindranath Tagore’s epigrams to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The special gift honours the enduring legacy of Rabindranath Tagore, which highlights the deep cultural ties between India and Sweden. It highlights a symbolic exchange rooted in literature and cultural diplomacy.

Rabindranath Tagore, India’s Nobel laureate in Literature, is known for his profound poetry, songs, and philosophical writings that emphasise humanism, spirituality, and universal harmony. His epigrams, short, impactful poetic lines, distil deep ideas into concise expressions, often reflecting on life, truth, and the human condition.

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PM Modi presented with Rabindranath Tagore's epigrams

The Prime Minister of Sweden presented PM Modi with a box containing replicas of two handwritten epigrams by Tagore that were recently discovered in the Swedish National Archives. The gift also included a photograph of Rabindranath Tagore which was taken during his 1921 visit to Uppsala University, along with an explanatory note.

In exchange, PM Modi presented Kristersson with a set of Tagore's writings along with a handmade bag from Shantiniketan adorned with designs reflecting Tagore’s philosophy of uplifting and promoting local craftsmen. The bag represented Tagore’s conviction that art ought to integrate into daily life instead of being limited to galleries.

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What does it mean?

The gesture by the Swedish Prime Minister is significant as it goes beyond a formal diplomatic gift. It represents recognition of India’s rich literary heritage and Rabindranath Tagore’s global influence. Tagore was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his work Gitanjali, and his writings continue to be studied and translated worldwide, including in Sweden.

Such cultural exchanges are an important part of modern diplomacy, often referred to as “soft power.” Instead of focusing solely on political or economic agreements, nations increasingly use art, literature, and heritage to strengthen bilateral ties and mutual understanding. By presenting Tagore’s epigrams, Sweden acknowledged shared values such as peace, intellectual freedom, and human unity.

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Both PMs appreciated the gesture

Sharing the details of the exchange on social media platform X with a picture with PM Modi, PM Kristersson wrote, "Had the honour to hand over a facsimile of two handwritten epigrams by the influential Indian author Rabindranath Tagore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. The poems were located in the Swedish National Archives. The gift is a testament to the long-standing relations between Sweden and India."

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Prime Minister Modi later thanked the Swedish government. Replying to PM Kristersson’s post, PM Modi said, "I am profoundly moved to receive facsimiles of two epigrams handwritten by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. My heartfelt thanks to the Government and people of Sweden for this thoughtful gift. It is a reflection of the long-standing cultural bond between our two nations."

The PM further said, "Gurudev Tagore's words continue to illuminate our minds across generations and beyond geographical boundaries. His philosophy on human dignity, knowledge, and fraternity is timeless.