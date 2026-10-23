PM Modi Inaugurates Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan In New Delhi; Know About The Event | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday, October 23, 2026. The PM also addressed the gathering on the occasion, marking an important occasion celebrating the life, teachings and legacy of Swami Chinmayananda, the founder of the Chinmaya Mission. The event brings together spiritual leaders, devotees, scholars and members of the Chinmaya Mission to reflect on India's spiritual heritage and the relevance of Vedanta in contemporary life.

The three-day event marks the culmination of the year-long celebrations commemorating 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission. It is a global spiritual movement founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951.

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PM inaugurated the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav

PM Modi inaugurated the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday, October 23, 2026. Sharing his video of the gathering on the occasion on X, the PM wrote, "Delighted to join the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan. The Chinmaya Mission has spent decades serving communities and sharing India's spiritual wisdom with the world."

The global gathering aims to highlight the contribution of Swami Chinmayananda to spreading the message of Hindu philosophy, particularly the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads, among people across the world.

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What is Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav?

The Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav is a commemorative initiative celebrating the enduring legacy of Swami Chinmayananda and the work of the Chinmaya Mission. The mission was founded in 1953 by Swami Chinmayananda to make the wisdom of Vedanta accessible to people through spiritual discourses, educational programmes and community initiatives.

Swami Chinmayananda played a significant role in introducing Vedantic philosophy to modern audiences through his lectures, commentaries and public engagements. His teachings emphasised self-knowledge, disciplined living, service to society and the importance of understanding India's ancient scriptures.

Over the decades, the Chinmaya Mission has expanded its activities internationally, establishing centres that organise spiritual study groups, cultural programmes, educational initiatives and social welfare activities.

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Significance of the global sammelan

The global sammelan serves as a platform for discussions on spirituality, Indian culture, values and the continued relevance of ancient philosophical traditions. It also provides an opportunity for members of the Chinmaya Mission community from different parts of the world to come together and celebrate the organisation's contributions.

The year-long celebrations began last year when Prime Minister Modi released a Tamil versification of the Bhagavad Gita, produced by Chinmaya Mission in Tamil Nadu.