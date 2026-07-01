PM Modi Hails Doctors On National Doctors’ Day, Calls Them Backbone Of Nation’s Healthcare System

PM Modi Hails Doctors On National Doctors’ Day |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to doctors across the country on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day on July 1, acknowledging their dedication and invaluable contribution to society. In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister described doctors as the “backbone of our healthcare system” and thanked them for their tireless service.

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Significance of National Doctors’ Day

National Doctors’ Day is observed every year on July 1 in India to honour the birth and death anniversary of the renowned physician and former West Bengal Chief Minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day recognises the relentless efforts of medical professionals who work tirelessly to protect and improve public health.

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PM Modi lauds healthcare workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished doctors across the country and praised their contributions in enhancing the healthcare system of the country. He said that hard-working doctors have made a mark for their dexterity and diligence. Equally commendable is their compassion. They are the backbone of our healthcare system and ensure countless people lead healthier lives. Praying for their success. The PM extended the greeting on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day which is observed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

PM’s message on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on X and wrote, “On Doctors’ Day, greetings to our dedicated doctors, whose hard work, compassion and commitment form the backbone of India’s healthcare system. Their tireless efforts, often in the most challenging circumstances, have earned the trust and gratitude of countless people.”

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Talking about India’s healthcare system he said, “Over the last decade, India has made significant strides in strengthening our healthcare ecosystem. The number of medical colleges has more than doubled, while undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats have expanded substantially. This unprecedented growth is creating greater opportunities for aspiring doctors, building a stronger healthcare workforce and ensuring that quality medical care reaches every corner of the country.”

The PM further said, “As we work towards building a Viksit Bharat, our doctors will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting preventive healthcare, advancing medical research, embracing innovation and delivering affordable, accessible healthcare for all.”

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About National Doctors’ Day

National Doctors’ Day was established by the Indian Medical Association in 1991 and the day honours the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare professionals. The day also marks the birth and death anniversary of the legendary physician and former West Bengal Chief Minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He played a key role in the founding of several institutions and cities like Salt Lake, Kalyani, Durgapur and Ashoknagar Kalyangarh.