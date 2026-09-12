PM Modi Explains Significance Of Ramanathaswamy Temple To President Xi, Other BRICS Leaders At Iconic Temple Backdrop

PM Modi Explains Significance Of Ramanathaswamy Temple To President Xi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi on Saturday, the venue for the 18th BRICS Summit. He welcomed BRICS members against the backdrop of the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple, which is located in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister was also seen explaining the significance of the temple to President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu to Chinese President Xi Jinping and other BRICS leaders, with the iconic temple serving as the backdrop for a cultural presentation during the 18th BRICS Summit.

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PM Modi highlighted Ramanathaswamy Temple

PM Modi welcomed BRICS members against the backdrop of the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple on Saturday. The PM was also seen explaining the temple's significance to the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The ancient Ramanathaswamy Temple, located in Rameswaram, is one of the most revered Hindu temples in India and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is also one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines, making it an important pilgrimage destination for devotees from across the country.

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Why is Ramanathaswamy Temple significant?

Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, also known as Ramanathaswamy Temple, is closely associated with the Ramayana and the story of Lord Rama. According to Hindu tradition, Lord Rama worshipped Lord Shiva at Rameswaram before setting out to Lanka to rescue Sita. The temple is therefore considered an important site connected with the epic and holds deep religious significance. Ramanathaswamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

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The Ramanathaswamy Temple is also renowned for its magnificent architecture, particularly its vast corridors lined with intricately carved pillars. Its eastern and western towers, ornate sculptures and expansive temple complex reflect the architectural traditions of southern India. The temple's location on Pamban Island, surrounded by the waters of the Indian Ocean, adds to its distinctive cultural and geographical identity.

Cultural heritage at the BRICS summit

The presentation featuring the temple backdrop highlighted India's effort to showcase its civilisational heritage alongside diplomatic discussions at the BRICS summit. It is a powerful act of cultural diplomacy that showcases India's civilisations, culture, traditions, rituals to the world leaders.