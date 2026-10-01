PM Modi Attends UPSC Centenary Celebrations, Visits Special Exhibition At Bharat Mandapam; What's Special About The Display

PM Modi Attends UPSC Centenary Celebrations |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday, October 1, 2026. The event marked 100 years since the establishment of the first Public Service Commission in India in 1926, concluding a year-long series of celebrations. During his visit, the Prime Minister also toured a special exhibition showcasing the history and evolution of India’s premier recruitment body.

PM Modi visits the exhibition at Bharat Mandapam

On Thursday, PM Modi visited the special exhibition during the Press Information Bureau UPSC Centenary Celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 1, 2026. The exhibition offers visitors an insight into the UPSC’s journey over the past 100 years, tracing its transformation from the Public Service Commission established during the British era to the constitutional body it is today.

The display highlighted historical documents, photographs and archival material that form an important part of the exhibition. These exhibits provide a glimpse into how public service recruitment has evolved alongside the country’s administrative and constitutional framework.

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The exhibition also focuses on the people and institutions associated with the commission’s journey. It presents the changing nature of civil services and the increasing emphasis on merit, transparency and professionalism in recruitment.

PM Modi releases special commemorative coin

Prime Minister Modi also released a special UPSC Centenary Commemorative Coin, a commemorative postal stamp and a book titled 100 Landmark Judgements – Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India. The programme brought together diverse stakeholders, including members and chairpersons of various State Public Service Commissions and senior government officials.

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When was UPSC established?

The UPSC was established in its present constitutional form under Article 315 of the Constitution of India. It conducts examinations for recruitment to several prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.