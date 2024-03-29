Planning Your Staycation? Explore The Best 5 Pet-Friendly Resort And Stays In India

Pet-Friendly stays in India | Image Credit: Booking.com/Canva

Are you on the hunt for pet-friendly accommodations to escape to on weekends across India, ensuring both you and your furry companion can unwind and enjoy a rejuvenating getaway? Your search ends here! Delve into our handpicked selection of hotels and resorts that warmly embrace pets, with tranquil havens like the serene retreat is awaiting for you. Explore, relax, and create cherished memories with your beloved pet by your side:

Oneness Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Oneness Rishikesh in Uttarakhand | Image Credit: Oneness Resort

Nestled amidst the tranquil foothills of the Himalayas, Oneness Rishikesh provides a serene sanctuary for both you and your pet. This pet-friendly retreat offers comfortable accommodations, ample space for your furry friend to roam, and a peaceful ambiance ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation. Engage in yoga and meditation sessions, explore the surrounding forests, or simply unwind amidst the serene beauty of this spiritual haven.

Forest Hills, Tala, Maharashtra

Forest Hills at Tala, Maharashtra | Image Credit: Tripadvisor

In this secluded retreat amidst the Sahyadri's, luxury intertwines seamlessly with privacy. Emphasizing sustainability, accommodations feature locally-sourced materials, while a petting zoo showcases various animals such as pigs, goats, donkeys, and horses. You and your furry companion can relish the picturesque outdoors with enchanting trails through the forests. Additionally, special meals tailored for pets, like Pedigree rice infused with chicken stock, ensure a delightful dining experience for your canine companion.

Praana Experience, Dombe, Karnataka

Praana in Dombe, Karnataka | Image Credit: Whatshot

Praana offers an ideal escape for both you and your beloved pets. Featuring rooms equipped with sliding nets on doors and windows, you can relax without worry, even with the most inquisitive cats and dogs. Additionally, Praana boasts a beautifully renovated heritage beach house with three bedrooms, along with a separate building nearby hosting a dining area in a veranda and an observatory. Surrounded by lush coconut trees and caressed by a refreshing ocean breeze, Praana provides a tranquil retreat.

Tree of Life Resort & Spa, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Tree of Life resort & spa in Jaipur | Image Credit: Booking.com

Nestled amidst the winding, ancient Aravalli Hills, this estate boasts 13 luxurious villas, each with its own private garden, set on seven acres of land. For furry companions accompanying travelers, the restaurant offers a special "Pooch" menu. Additionally, upon request, the hotel is happy to accommodate special dietary needs for pets.

ValleyView Villa, Ranikhet, Uttarakhand

Hotel Valley View in Uttarakhand | Image Credit: Trivago

Set amidst the stunning hillside scenery, this charming homestay is home to 20 dogs, making it a perfect spot for your furry friend to mingle and play with others. Valleyview also features an on-site café offering delectable homemade treats and meals, allowing you to savor them while admiring the breathtaking vistas of the Himalayas.

Discover a myriad of pet-friendly hotels and resorts scattered across India, providing an ideal haven for both you and your beloved pet to relax, embark on new adventures, and forge unforgettable experiences together. Whether your heart yearns for a spiritual sanctuary, regal indulgence, or untamed wilderness, these tranquil destinations cater to every pet owner's desires, promising moments of pure joy and serenity amidst scenic landscapes.