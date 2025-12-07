Plan An International Getaway Under ₹50,000 To This 'Visa-Free' Island: Indian Influencer Shares 3-Day Itinerary

X

Indian travel creator Shaina Sharma (@shaina_sharmaa) is inspiring budget travellers with her latest viral Instagram Reel, where she breaks down exactly how to enjoy the Malaysian island of Langkawi without spending more than ₹50,000. Known for its emerald waters, relaxed beaches, parties, and lush landscapes, Langkawi is emerging as a top pick for Indians seeking an affordable international getaway.

Why Langkawi is a budget traveller’s paradise

In her video, Shaina highlights that Langkawi offers an impressive variety of experiences, nature, nightlife, adventure, and serene beaches, without draining your bank account. She emphasizes that accommodation begins at approximately ₹1,000 a night, while drinks on the island can cost as low as ₹80. Vegetarian meals average around ₹300, making food extremely wallet-friendly.

What makes the island even more attractive is Malaysia’s visa-free entry for Indian citizens, along with the ease of accessibility. Travellers can either fly directly to Langkawi from select Indian cities or opt for a quick one-hour domestic flight from Kuala Lumpur.

Top attractions you shouldn’t miss

Shaina urges travellers to begin their journey with Langkawi’s iconic Sky Bridge and SkyCab, famous among Indian movie lovers for featuring in Don 2. The panoramic views from the top showcase the island’s dense rainforest, dramatic cliffs, and turquoise waters.

Adventure lovers can continue the day at Seven Wells Waterfall or hop onto one of the steepest cable car rides in Asia. The 3D Art Museum is another fun stop for families and content creators.

Her favorite recommendation? The sunset cruise, an unforgettable experience featuring open views of the Andaman Sea and glowing evening skies.

Island-hopping magic

Langkawi’s island-hopping tours remain one of its biggest highlights. Travellers get to soak in white-sand beaches, crystal-clear lagoons, and iconic sights such as:

-Pregnant Maiden Lake (Tasik Dayang Bunting)- A freshwater lake surrounded by jungles

-Beras Basah Island- Perfect for swimming and relaxation

-Eagle Watching- A close encounter with Langkawi’s famous reddish-brown eagles

These tours typically offer a complete tropical escape without costing much.

Shaina’s 3-day langkawi itinerary

Day 1- Beaches & Sunsets

-Relax at Pantai Cenang

-Try water sports like parasailing or jet skiing

-End the day at Tanjung Rhu for an unforgettable sunset

Day 2- Adventure & scenic views

-Ride the SkyCab and walk the SkyBridge

-Visit Seven Wells Waterfall

-Book a sunset cruise

Day 3- Island hopping

-Explore Pregnant Maiden Lake

-Visit Beras Basah Island

-Go eagle watching

-Stroll through Kuah Town for shopping and local snacks

Best time to visit & where to stay

Shaina recommends planning a trip between November and March, when the weather is dry and ideal for outdoor activities. Staying in Pantai Cenang is the most practical option, as it is close to beaches, restaurants, nightlife, and tour operators.