Pitru Paksha 2021: Who can perform Shradh? What are the rules? Read to know more

Pitru Paksha has an important place in Hinduism. Pitru Paksha is a 16-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors through shradh prayers and food offerings. The period falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada beginning on the full moon day or the day after full moon day. In 2021, the Pitru Paksha will start from September 21 and end on October 6.

During Pitru Paksha, Tarpan and Shradh karma are performed for the well-being of the souls of the deceased family member. Generally, the ritual is performed by the eldest or the youngest son. But in their absence, other household members are allowed to perform Tarpan to their ancestors.

However, observing such rituals requires precision and discipline. As per the holy Hindu scriptures, there are definite rules about who can and who cannot perform the rituals of Tarpan, Pinddaan and Shradh karma.

These are the rules :

As per the Hindu scriptures, the eldest son holds the right to perform Shradh karma with Tarpan or Pinddaan to the ancestors.

If the son is married, he can perform Shradh with his wife.

If the eldest son is not alive, the younger son is allowed to perform Pinddaan, Tarpan and Shradh karma.

In the absence of the son, the grandson performs Shradh karma.

If one does not have a son, siblings are supposed to perform Shradh karma.

If the deceased person only has daughters, the daughter's son has the right to perform Shradh karma.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 09:00 AM IST