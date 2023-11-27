Photos: Cambodia’s Dragon Boat Race Returns After Pandemic

AFP

Thousands of viewers and participants gathered at the riverfront in the city of Phnom Penh in Cambodia to witness the annual Dragon Boat race. The three-day traditional water festival was called during the pandemic.

More than 300 boats with their crews onboard dressed in bright T-shirts, started the race into the Tonle Sap river on the backdrop of royal palace. The event was attended by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Hun Manet, his father Hun Sen and other senior officials.

The festival was last held in 2019, and then was put on halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The water festival is celebrated to mark the end of the rainy season when the Tonle Sap river joins Mekong Riven in front of the Royal Palace.

The participants row their dragon boat during a rehearsal for the water festival in Phnom Penh's Tonle Sap river

All-dressed in red T-shirts, participants gear up to cast off for the completion as they cheer from their dragon boat.

Paddling their dragon boat, the participants from another team dresses in orange T-shirts row their boats in the river.

And the water competition begins onboard traditional dragon boats on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh.

A Cambodian man offering prayer for the participants as they row their dragon boat during a rehearsal for the water festival