Philadelphia Is Summer 2026's Must-Visit Hotspot

Skyline from Benjamin Franklin Bridge at sunset | Pics: Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau

Philadelphia, popularly called Philly, is a city that offers a unique blend of past and present, where cobblestone streets meet cutting-edge cuisine and world-class art, which is not necessarily confined within the four walls of a museum. This year, as USA is gearing up for the 23rd FIFA World Cup, along with Canada and Mexico, Philadelphia will be in the thick of the action. Of the 11 US cities that will host matches, six matches will be held at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field. These include first-round games featuring Brazil on June 19, 2026 and France on June 22, 2026.

Despite being overshadowed by bigger US cities, Philly quietly wins visitors over with its rich cultural mix. The city also offers swift, seamless immigration compared to some of the major US hubs.

The Rodin Museum |

Steeped in history

History is everywhere in Philly. The city is home to 68 National Historic Landmarks, including what’s known as the nation’s ‘most historic square mile’. As the USA celebrates its 250th anniversary, America 250, even FIFA recognised the city’s importance, scheduling a game on July 4, 2026, the nation’s Independence Day.

At the city’s historic heart is Independence Hall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where both the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were signed. Just steps away stands the Liberty Bell, one of the most enduring symbols of American independence. Nearby, the President's House marks the location of the mansion that housed Presidents George Washington and John Adams when Philadelphia served as one of the nation’s capitals. Walking through Old City feels like a throwback, yet the neighbourhood remains lively and welcoming.

McGillin's Old Ale House |

The mural capital

Philadelphia’s creative spirit reveals itself around every corner with more public art than any other American city. Touted as the ‘mural capital of the world’, the city boasts more than 4,000 murals, mosaics, and sculptures, turning it into a massive open-air gallery. For over 40 years, Mural Arts Philadelphia, the largest public arts program in the US, has transformed blank walls into powerful works of storytelling.

A walk along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, modelled after Paris’s Champs-Élysées, is an art lover’s delight with several must-see museums, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Home to the ‘Rocky Steps’, it is one of the largest art museums in the country, with collections spanning 2,000 years. Nearby, the Barnes Foundation houses one of the world’s finest private collections of modern and post-impressionist art.

An eclectic food scene

Philly’s food scene is as diverse as its neighbourhoods. Local chefs take pride in sourcing ingredients from nearby farms and markets, creating a strong sense of place on every plate. A visit to Reading Terminal Market, one of the oldest and largest public markets in the US, is a must for food lovers. It’s the perfect spot to sample local favourites, including the iconic Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

Mural Art |

South Philadelphia’s historic Italian Market overflows with fresh produce, cheeses, and cured meats, while the 35-year-old Southeast Asian Market has been a beloved fixture, serving up Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian flavours. In 2025, even the illustrious Michelin Guide recognised the city’s culinary rise by including it in the Northeast Cities edition. Three restaurants, Friday Saturday Sunday, Her Place Supper Club, and Provenance, earned the coveted Michelin Stars, while Pietramala received a Michelin Green Star for sustainability.

Made for walking

Named the Most Walkable City in the US by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Philadelphia is best explored on foot. Walk from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River, passing through Old City, Chinatown, and the vibrant waterfront. The scenic Schuylkill River Trail winds through downtown and into Fairmount Park — one of the largest urban park systems in the world and home to historic buildings, public art, miles of trails, and the country’s first zoo.

In Philly, every walk tells a story, and that’s exactly what makes it so hard to ignore.