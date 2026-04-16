'People Of Odisha Have Given Me This Immeasurable Honour': Chef Ranveer Brar Named Brand Ambassador Of Odia Cuisine

Ranveer Brar Named Brand Ambassador Of Odia Cuisine |

Chef Ranveer Brar, who is known for his storytelling, modern take on traditional Indian cuisine, and as a judge of MasterChef India, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for promoting Odia cuisine. This major initiative is taken by the Odisha government with the aim to take the state's rich culinary heritage to a global audience. Keep on reading to know more.

Ranveer Brar appointed to promote Odia cuisine

Chef Ranveer Brar, who is known for his extensive television presence, has become the brand ambassador for promoting Odia cuisine. A formal agreement in this regard was signed by the Odisha Tourism Department in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during Odia Paksha celebrations. Alongside Brar, MasterChef India finalists Anju and Manju, and Master Chef India Season 6 winner Abinas Nayak, have also been entrusted with promoting Odia food.

Ranveer Brar expressed happiness

After getting this honour, Ranveer Brar expressed happiness over the new role. He said that he felt honoured to be chosen for this responsibility. Talking about Lord Jagannath's mahaprasad, Brar said that it also deserves not only national but global recognition. Ranveer said, "I felt extremely honoured and, due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I have received this opportunity, and it should be promoted across the world." He further added that, "I will proudly promote Odia cuisine on global platforms."

Ranveer Brar | X/ IANS

The step is taken to highlight traditional dishes like dalma and more

Known for his deep appreciation of traditional Indian food, Brar highlights the unique flavours, cooking techniques, and cultural significance of Odia dishes. From classics like dalma and pakhala bhata to lesser-known temple cuisines, Odisha offers a diverse and nutrient-rich food tradition that remains relatively underrepresented on the global stage.

Dalma | Pinterest

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the state to boost tourism and cultural recognition. By leveraging Brar’s global influence and culinary expertise, Odisha has taken this significant step to attract food enthusiasts, travellers, and culinary professionals from around the world. His role will likely involve curating food experiences, promoting local ingredients, and showcasing Odia cuisine through international events, digital platforms, and collaborations.