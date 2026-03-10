Peek Inside Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok's Vibrant Punjabi-Themed Mehendi With Carnival Bazaar, Vintage Chandeliers - WATCH

While the wedding is over, memories of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s vibrant festivities are still making waves. Their celebrations kicked off with a mehendi ceremony on March 3, 2026, where the lush lawns of Gallops at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai transformed into a joyful, carnival-themed extravaganza. This colourful prelude perfectly set the stage for their star-studded wedding at The St. Regis Mumbai on March 5.

Inside Arjun-Saaniya's Punjabi-themed mehendi

The mehendi ceremony, titled "Saanjh: Togetherness", beautifully honoured Saaniya’s Punjabi roots while blending festive charm with high-energy decor. Designed by Fleuron & Co. and planned by Eternity by Trinity, the celebration embraced a bold carnival-bazaar theme filled with colours, textures and playful details.

From the moment guests entered, the atmosphere was bursting with colour. A striking circular floral installation at the entrance welcomed everyone, layered with bright blooms and decorative woven elements in shades of pink and orange.

The seating spaces were designed to feel warm and inviting. Low lounge-style sofas were draped with richly embroidered fabrics inspired by phulkari and patola textiles, while vibrant cushions added a patchwork of colour and pattern. The cosy arrangement encouraged guests to relax, mingle and enjoy the festivities.

Above the gathering spaces, strings of crystal beads and glass ornaments hung from the trees, catching the sunlight and creating a dreamy sparkle throughout the venue. These shimmering details were paired with vintage white chandeliers, adding a touch of classic elegance to the otherwise playful décor.

Interactive elements also played a big role in the experience. Guests could explore charming stalls offering traditional accessories such as bindis and bangles, creating a festive bazaar-like vibe. One of the highlights of the decor was a large mirror installation titled "Saanjh", framed in carved wood and decorated with bright pink fabric, quickly becoming a favourite photo spot.

Rustic details were woven throughout the venue to balance the vibrant palette. Terracotta urns and clay pots filled with colourful flowers were scattered across the space, while sprigs of dried wheat brought a harvest-inspired touch to the tables.

Even the dining area carried the theme forward. Wooden tables were styled with vibrant runners, and cheerful orange-fringed parasols provided shade while adding to the lively carnival atmosphere.

