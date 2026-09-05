'Pause, Reflect And Rediscover The Inner Strength By Looking Within': Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj Ji

(From L to R): Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj Ji; Priya Pansare, Senior Director – Trade, Investment & International Relations, World Trade Center Mumbai; Dr Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai, and President, All India Association of Industries; Shirani Ariyarathne, Minister (Commercial), Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai; Aliaxsandr Matsukou, Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Mumbai; and Rajyogini Brahmakumari Shaku Didi Ji at the ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurating the “Aarambh – It’s Never Too Late in Life” art exhibition. |

“In today’s fast-paced world, we are increasingly connected with everything around us yet often disconnected from our inner selves. The book Echoes of the Soul is an invitation to pause, look within and rediscover the peace, clarity and inner strength that already exist within us. The book seeks to present spiritual wisdom in a simple and practical way so that it can become part of our everyday lives and help us respond to situations with greater awareness, positivity and balance,” said Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj Ji, author of Echoes of the Soul – Reflections for a Conscious Life at MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai during the book launch of his collections of works spanning across decades.

Rajyogi Nikunji added, “True progress is not measured only by what we achieve externally, but also by the quality of our thoughts, relationships and state of mind. Technology and material advancement have transformed the way we live, but inner wellbeing remains equally important. Through this book, I hope to encourage readers to make reflection, positivity and conscious living an integral part of their journey.” The remarks came during “Aarambh – It’s Never Too Late in Life”, an art exhibition celebrating the creative journey of Rajyogini Brahmakumari Dr. Nalini Didi Ji (Didi Maa).

Speaking on the occasion, Rajyogini Brahmakumari Shaku Didi Ji said, “Aarambh carries the inspiring message that it is never too late to begin something new. Didi Maa’s creative journey demonstrates that age can never be a limitation when there is enthusiasm, determination and a desire to express oneself. Creativity and spirituality together can help us discover our inner potential and bring greater peace, happiness and purpose to our lives.”

Aliaxsandr Matsukou, Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Mumbai said, “India is exceptionally rich in culture, traditions and spirituality, and these values are recognised across the world. Having served in India for almost three years, I have had the opportunity to experience these traditions closely and exchange perspectives on culture and society. Belarus too has strong cultural and spiritual traditions, I was also pleased to learn about the presence of Brahma Kumaris centres in Belarus, and we attach great importance to strengthening cultural cooperation and people-to-people understanding with India and said they also have centers in Belarus.”

Shirani Ariyarathne, Minister (Commercial), Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai, said, “it is a privilege to be part of this special occasion and to learn more about the Brahma Kumaris, their spiritual values and the message of love, peace and harmony they continue to share with people across the world. I was also pleased to learn that the Brahma Kumaris have a strong presence in Sri Lanka through 22 centres, contributing to the promotion of spiritual awareness and inner well-being. I sincerely appreciate the organisers for bringing together such a meaningful programme and for giving us the opportunity to be part of this special evening.”