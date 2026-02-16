 'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Visit To Welcome French President Emmanuel Macron
'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Visit To Welcome French President Emmanuel Macron

Ahead of Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit to welcome Emmanuel Macron, authorities carried out overnight road repairs and repainting across key routes in Mumbai. Viral videos showed last-minute beautification, drawing criticism from netizens who called it “pathetic” and questioned why civic upgrades happen only before VIP visits.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of Pm Narendra Modi's Visit To Welcome French President

As Emmanuel Macron prepares to arrive in Mumbai for his three-day official visit to India, the city administration has undertaken rapid overnight road repairs, repainting and beautification work along key routes. The preparations come ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Mumbai to receive the French President, who is scheduled to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Several stretches of roads, footpaths, and public infrastructure, particularly those along the leaders’ expected convoy routes, have reportedly been resurfaced or freshly painted. Visuals circulating on social media show workers freshly painted roads across parts of South Mumbai.

However, the sudden infrastructure upgrades have triggered criticism from citizens and netizens, many of whom questioned why such repairs are often prioritised only ahead of high-profile political visits rather than as part of routine civic maintenance.

Netizens Reactions:

Rajasthan News: 7 Workers Killed In Massive Factory Blast In Bhiwadi | VIDEO
Rajasthan News: 7 Workers Killed In Massive Factory Blast In Bhiwadi | VIDEO
ED Files Chargesheet In ₹61,700 Crore Videocon Bank Fraud, Delhi Court Issues Notices To Dhoot
ED Files Chargesheet In ₹61,700 Crore Videocon Bank Fraud, Delhi Court Issues Notices To Dhoot
Climate Change Threatens Biodiversity And Livelihoods In Central Himalayas: Study
Climate Change Threatens Biodiversity And Livelihoods In Central Himalayas: Study

Macron’s Mumbai visit is expected to include official meetings, followed by engagements in New Delhi, where he will participate in the summit and hold bilateral discussions with Indian leadership.

