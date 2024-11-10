 Pashmina Shawls To Woollens: Delhi-Based Designers To Create Ram Lalla's Winter Attire
Starting from 'Aghan ki Panchami' on November 20, Ayodhya's Ram Lalla will be adorned in custom-designed winter attire created by Delhi-based designers. The winter clothing includes pashmina shawls, woollen attire and quilts.

Aanchal Chaudhary, November 10, 2024
Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Ram Lalla | Official site

As winter approaches, preparations are underway at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir to ensure that the revered deity, Ram Lalla, remains warm and comfortable. Starting from 'Aghan ki Panchami' on November 20, the idol will be adorned in custom-designed winter attire created by Delhi-based designers.

Ram Lalla's winter wardrobe includes pashmina shawls, woollen attire and quilts. These garments will be flown to Ayodhya to keep the idol cosy throughout the cold months, as reported by The Times of India.

Further, with the arrival of winter, Ram Lalla's daily rituals will follow bathing the deity in lukewarm water and installing heaters in the sanctum sanctorum to maintain a warm ambience. Additionally, a warm air blower will be set up for the extreme winter days to keep the atmosphere comfortable, and the yoghurt offering will be replaced with dry fruits.

Omkaar Singh, the spokesperson of the temple trust, stated that the deity, depicted in a child form, will be dressed in garments that reflect his status as a prince. The winter preparations also include the idols of his three brothers and Hanumanji, who reside in the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple, to ensure they remain warm during the season.

Dietary offerings to Ram Lalla will also adapt to the season. Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das noted that Aghan ki Panchami is a significant day in Hindu tradition. "Beginning that day, yogurt offerings to the deity will be stopped, and rabri-kheer will be offered along with dry fruits," he added.

